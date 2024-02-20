Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,520 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

Fiserv stock opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $148.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

