Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after buying an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ARES opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

