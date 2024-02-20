Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $3.75 Million in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Several brokerages have commented on SEE. William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

