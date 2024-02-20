Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.
Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan
In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
