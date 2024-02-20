Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

