Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,755,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 814,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after buying an additional 108,274 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 67.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $150.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

