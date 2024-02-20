Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

