Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,546 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.