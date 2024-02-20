Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,688 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

