Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $3.60 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WCN opened at $167.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.31.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

