Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $3.87 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,932 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.
Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $190.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day moving average is $227.58.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
