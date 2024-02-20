Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.