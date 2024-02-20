EOG Resources (EOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

