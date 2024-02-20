Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avery Dennison Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

NYSE:AVY opened at $208.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

