Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.11. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $39.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE GPI opened at $269.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.86 earnings per share.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.22%.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

