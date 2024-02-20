Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Antero Midstream Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM opened at $12.41 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,704,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $25,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,812,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.