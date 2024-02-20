Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEMFree Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.09) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CGEM opened at $18.23 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

