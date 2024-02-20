Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.09) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

Shares of CGEM opened at $18.23 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

