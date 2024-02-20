Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

