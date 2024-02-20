ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Shares Down 0.6%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 18,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 6,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.