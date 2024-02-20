European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 1.3%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.36. Approximately 46,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The firm has a market cap of C$215.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.28.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

