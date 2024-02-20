Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

