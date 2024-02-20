Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,120 shares of company stock worth $8,118,031. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

