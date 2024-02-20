Fastly, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fastly in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year. The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Fastly stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.33. Fastly has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,402.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,402.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,588 shares of company stock worth $6,844,349 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

