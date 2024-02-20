FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBK. Stephens dropped their price target on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

FB Financial stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.17.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,686,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,710 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in FB Financial in the second quarter worth $230,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $837,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

