Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

