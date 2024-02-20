Federated Hermes, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federated Hermes in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.