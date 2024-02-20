Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FMN opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $446,220.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,438,952 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 114,747 shares of company stock worth $1,209,180.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:FMN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 255,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

