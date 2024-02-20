Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FMN opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $11.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $446,220.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,438,952 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 114,747 shares of company stock worth $1,209,180.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Computer: Overbought, undervalued or mispriced?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Higher VIX just made Realty Income’s 6% dividend better
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Does Datadog have huge potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.