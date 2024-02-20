Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,979 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $461,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 44.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after buying an additional 89,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $3,782,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 912.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,694 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $389.23 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $252.17 and a 12-month high of $393.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.