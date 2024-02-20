Financial Comparison: Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Free Report) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Freshii and Dine Brands Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshii 0 0 0 0 N/A Dine Brands Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.44%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than Freshii.

This table compares Freshii and Dine Brands Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global $909.40 million 0.76 $81.11 million $4.81 9.31

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than Freshii.

Profitability

This table compares Freshii and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshii N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global 9.07% -36.00% 5.91%

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Freshii on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshii

Freshii, Inc. engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States. The company was founded by Matthew Corrin in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

