Financial Comparison: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) & Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) and Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Ramsay Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCA Healthcare 8.07% 996.30% 9.68% Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCA Healthcare 0 4 9 0 2.69 Ramsay Health Care 1 0 0 0 1.00

HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $304.26, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Given HCA Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Ramsay Health Care.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Ramsay Health Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCA Healthcare $64.97 billion 1.27 $5.24 billion $18.98 16.26 Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ramsay Health Care.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Ramsay Health Care on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy. The company also operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. In addition, it operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, adolescent and adult alcohol, drug abuse treatment, and counseling services. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

