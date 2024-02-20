Financial Contrast: ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) versus Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ams-OSRAM and Valens Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 0 0 0 1.00 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.85%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A Valens Semiconductor -34.74% -17.60% -15.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Valens Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 1.62 Valens Semiconductor $85.69 million 2.93 -$27.67 million ($0.29) -8.76

ams-OSRAM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ams-OSRAM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ams-OSRAM beats Valens Semiconductor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, medical, and residential markets. It also provides automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. It operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Hungary, and internationally. It has aValens Semiconductor Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

