Financial Contrast: Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) versus Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Collective Audience and Ryvyl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A Ryvyl $32.91 million 0.73 -$49.24 million ($7.60) -0.58

Collective Audience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryvyl.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.19, indicating that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Collective Audience and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A -13.45% Ryvyl -72.19% -8,399.76% -35.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Collective Audience and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Collective Audience beats Ryvyl on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S. Dollar, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem. The company's brands include coyni, QuickCard, and ChargeSavvy. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

