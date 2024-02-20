Financial Survey: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) vs. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -19.31% -10.57% -6.66% Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $740.56 million 1.24 -$302.32 million ($0.21) -6.19 Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.33 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.11

Risk & Volatility

Greenidge Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.92, suggesting that its stock price is 592% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pagaya Technologies and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.54, suggesting a potential upside of 172.44%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 396.28%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

