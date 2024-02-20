First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

