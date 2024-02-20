First BanCorp. (FBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend by an average of 41.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,679. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

