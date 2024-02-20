First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,514.99 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,552.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,446.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,410.13.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

