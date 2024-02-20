First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 209.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 112,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

