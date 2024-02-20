First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.10 and last traded at $44.12. Approximately 51,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 104,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXO. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

