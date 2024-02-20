FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

