Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861,098 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.45% of Flex worth $287,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 845.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,028 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,996,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,758,000 after purchasing an additional 447,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,064,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 94,711 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

