Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 130.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.37% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $490,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $192.80 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.61.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

