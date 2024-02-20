Fmr LLC Buys 221,858 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of RH worth $566,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $265.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.73. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

