Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,443 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.20% of Paychex worth $497,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

PAYX opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

