Fmr LLC Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,283,189 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.59% of ResMed worth $563,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ResMed by 202.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after acquiring an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 157.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 243,151 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 1.2 %

RMD stock opened at $180.46 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.