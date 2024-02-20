Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,335,982 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.79% of Universal Health Services worth $505,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average of $139.44.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

