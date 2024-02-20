Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,216,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,855 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Invitation Homes worth $545,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE INVH opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.