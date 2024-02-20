Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018,248 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $456,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 57.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 84,278 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 120.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 121,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in TransUnion by 87.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.2 %

TRU opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

