Fmr LLC Grows Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 96,152 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $577,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Westlake by 66.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.17 and its 200-day moving average is $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

