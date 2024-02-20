Fmr LLC Has $450.99 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,164,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 648,273 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $450,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

