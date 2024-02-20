Fmr LLC Has $456.15 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295,809 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.86% of Phillips 66 worth $456,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.7 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $143.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $149.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

